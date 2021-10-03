After Man City’s performance, LeBron James gives Mohamed Salah a three-word message.

Following Mohamed Salah’s spectacular performance for Liverpool against Manchester City, LeBron James has lauded him.

In their penultimate league match before the October international break, the Reds had to settle for a point at Anfield.

Liverpool’s Sadio Mane scored the first goal, but the visitors’ Phil Foden equalized.

Salah scored his ninth goal of the season with a brilliant individual effort, but it would not be the game-winner as Kevin De Bruyne equalized late in the second half.

The Egyptian’s goal was impressive, and he also gave Mane with an assist with a nice bit of finesse.

LeBron James, the NBA star who is now a part-owner of Liverpool, praised the forward on Twitter.

“Mo Salah is just absolutely fantastic at football,” Liverpool’s Twitter account wrote about Salah.

James just wrote, “Yes he is!!” in response to the tweet.

James has been a Reds shareholder for ten years, having purchased a £4.7 million share in the team in 2011 before becoming a minor partner in the club’s owners, Fenway Sports Group, earlier this year.