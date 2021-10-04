After Man City and Liverpool drew, Phil Foden staked his claim to the Premier League title.

After Sunday’s 2-2 draw with Liverpool, Manchester City’s Phil Foden predicted a tight title fight that may go down to the wire.

Foden scored twice in an exciting match against Jurgen Klopp’s team at Anfield, as his side rallied from behind twice to secure a draw.

Liverpool took the lead through Sadio Mane just before the hour mark, but Foden equalized for the visitors ten minutes later.

With a beautiful individual effort, Mohamed Salah scored his ninth goal of the season, but it would not be enough as Kevin De Bruyne restored parity nine minutes from time.

City moved up to third position in the Premier League rankings after the draw, with Liverpool one place above them and a point behind champions Chelsea.

And Foden anticipates a number of clubs to compete for the championship this season, citing the recent week as evidence of how tough the season will be.

After the game at Anfield, he observed, “I think we’ve played three of the finest teams in football right now, back-to-back.”

“As Manchester City, we like those games and want to win them in order to demonstrate our quality against the finest players in the world.

“I think we demonstrated a really high quality and put in tremendous performances in every game today against Chelsea, PSG, and Liverpool,” he says.

“I feel like it’s going to go all the way,” the England international concluded.

“We know there are a lot of teams in the title battle this year, and it’s great to see that there are multiple teams battling for first place. We’ll fight to the bitter end.”