After making his Liverpool debut, James Milner predicts Ibrahima Konate.

Ibrahima Konate, according to James Milner, will be a “really fantastic player” for Liverpool.

On Saturday, the £36 million defender made his Reds debut, keeping a clean sheet with Virgil van Dijk in a 3-0 win over Crystal Palace.

Konate has been forced to wait for his chance in the Premier League, with in-form Joel Matip chosen so far and Joe Gomez making his long-awaited comeback in Wednesday night’s 3-2 victory over AC Milan in the Champions League.

Following his summer switch from RB Leipzig, the France Under-21 international has settled in well at Anfield, according to Milner, who has tipped his younger team-mate to develop into a top-class operator for Liverpool.

Milner told The Washington Newsday, “He’s been brilliant.” “He’s a great lad and a riot.

“As you can see, he’s a formidable opponent. He’s quick and deft with the ball. He has a lot of potential, and I’m very impressed with him.

“It’s not easy when you’re not immediately accepted into the squad. He’d have been anxious to get out on the pitch at Anfield.

“With me beside him at Anfield, it was a very difficult task for him! On the bright side, Virg was on the other side. He’s a top-tier player who will contribute significantly to this team.

“Sitting on the sidelines for a few games hasn’t hurt him; he can witness the energy and get a sense of the crowd.”

After Trent Alexander-Arnold complained of illness on Saturday morning, Milner was asked to fill in at right-back against Palace.

For the majority of the game at Anfield, the 35-year-old kept the dangerous Wilfried Zaha quiet, and Milner believes the side has enough of depth.

Milner stated that the current generation of players has more experience than the squad that won the Premier League title in July 2020.

“I believe that is the mentality you require,” he added. Whether you have a good or horrible performance, you can’t dwell on it. You must proceed to the next one.

“You can’t be too delighted after a good one, or too depressed after a bad one.”

