After making a transfer claim, Harry Wilson claims that Liverpool will be admitted in the future.

Harry Wilson has stated that when he returns home from the European Championships, he will decide on his Liverpool future.

Wilson, who came through Liverpool’s development system, has yet to make an appearance in the Premier League for the club, however he did make his first-team debut in an FA Cup fixture against Plymouth Argyle in January 2017.

Following loan spells with Derby County and Bournemouth in recent years, the Wales international caught the spotlight at Cardiff City last season.

Wilson joined Cardiff late in last summer’s transfer window, believing he would miss out on a spot in Wales’ Euro 2020 team if he stayed at Anfield.

In his 37 Championship appearances last season, he scored seven goals and added 12 assists.

Wilson claimed he leaped at the chance to join Cardiff on loan after realising he would not get regular playing time with Liverpool, addressing ahead of his side’s second Euro 2020 match against Turkey on Wednesday.

He stated, ” “I had the Euros on my mind heading into the season. That was something I expected at the end of the season.

“I knew I needed to be somewhere where I could play regular football and get the minutes I want. I knew I wouldn’t be able to get that while in Liverpool.

“When the opportunity to go on loan presented itself, I knew I had to accept it. It was a wonderful honor for me to play for Cardiff, a Welsh team.

“There were a lot of ups and downs this season. I believe we got off to a good start. We had a rough patch in the middle, with a manager change, but I think I played well in the last 12 or 13 games. I was a regular player who scored a couple goals. The summary comes to a close.