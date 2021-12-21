After Luis Suarez’s enraged reaction to the substitution, Diego Simeone responds with a four-word retort.

Diego Simeone, the manager of Atletico Madrid, shrugged off reports of a rift with former Liverpool striker Luis Suarez.

On the weekend, Suarez was subbed off and was visibly angry by the decision.

Simeone resorted to forward Matheus Cunha with the score at 1-1, but the defending LaLiga winners went on to lose 2-1.

“F****** idiot, always the same,” Suarez said in Spanish as he made his way to the bench.

Simeone, on the other hand, claims that there is no problem with the striker.

When queried by the Spanish press ahead of Atletico’s La Liga match against Granada on Wednesday, the Argentine said, “Nothing to comment on.”

Suarez is in a goal drought, having scored just nine goals in 28 appearances this season and just one in his last 11 games.

“That the team has more associated game because that way he can get to the area better, where he lives better and is more lethal like it was previous season,” Simeone said of his striker’s slump.