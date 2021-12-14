After Lucas Digne’s decision, Rafa Benitez was warned he was ‘doomed’ at Everton.

Rafael Benitez’s time at Everton could be coming to an end, according to Danny Murphy, following a catastrophic run of form.

Because of his legendary history at arch rivals Liverpool, Benitez has yet to be universally accepted by Blues fans.

During his six years at Anfield, Benitez won the Champions League in the 2004/05 season, cementing his place in the club’s history.

The Spaniard got off to a strong start at Goodison Park, winning three of his first four Premier League games.

Everton, on the other hand, has won just one of their previous ten league games, and their 3-1 loss to Crystal Palace on Sunday dropped them to 14th place in the rankings.

Murphy, a former Reds midfielder, believes Benitez’s time on Merseyside is coming to an end.

Murphy told talkSPORT, “He’s doomed.” “He doesn’t have the necessary team to turn it around.”

“He can’t take Everton to the level where the Evertonians will be satisfied with that squad.”

“When he first got in there, I felt it seemed like a decent appointment from a footballing standpoint, based on what he’d done before.”

“Because I didn’t live in the neighborhood and didn’t think about it, I forgot about the Liverpool link and the things he said about Everton. It was always going to end in chaos.”

Benitez has had a history of clashing with players over his career, and there are fears that this will happen again at Goodison Park.

After the Brazilian’s petulant reaction to the Spaniard’s substitution of Richarlison during Sunday’s defeat at Palace, the Spaniard was obliged to justify his decision.

“Rafa has a history of getting into fights with guys who don’t follow the rules,” Murphy noted.

“You had Ramos, Ronaldo, and Alonso at Real Madrid, and you had Xabi Alonso, Fernando Torres, and John Terry at Liverpool.”

“What he’s done to Digne is that he’s chopped off his nose to spite his face.” Perhaps he isn’t playing because he has been questioned.”