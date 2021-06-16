After losing to the Czech Republic in the Euro 2020 opening at Hampden Park, Scotland has an uphill battle.

Scotland’s first appearance in a major final in 23 years began with a demoralizing 2-0 loss to the Czech Republic at Hampden Park.

Both teams had chances in front of 9,847 fans, the majority of whom were Scots, in their opening Euro 2020 match until striker Patrik Schick headed the Czechs in front three minutes before the break.

In the 52nd minute, Schick extended the lead with a spectacular effort from just past the halfway line that beat goalie David Marshall.

The Scots were a dispiriting anti-climax after the pre-tournament hoopla, as they were unable to take control of the game despite having missed multiple opportunities.

Steve Clarke’s players will begin preparation for their journey to Wembley on Friday night to face England before their final group game against Croatia next week, but their job already appears daunting.

Scotland has never advanced to the knockout stages of a major tournament and will need to come up with something spectacular to change that.

The Scots’ comeback to the big stage had been a long time coming, and the Tartan Army may have been concerned when defender Kieran Tierney was ruled out due to injury.

Liam Cooper was inserted into the back three, while Stuart Armstrong and Ryan Christie were promoted to the midfield, and Lyndon Dykes was chosen over Che Adams as the lone striker.

Last year, Scotland had beaten the Czech Republic both at home and away in the Nations League, and confidence was high, as evidenced by a strong start.

However, the game settled down, and Jaroslav Silhavy’s team began to push forward with a sense of threat.

After midfielder John McGinn lost possession on the edge of his own box, Marshall made a terrific save from Schick’s 14-yard drive.

The Scots retaliated, with Dykes side-footing skipper Andy Robertson’s cross narrowly beyond the front post.

The Czechs were in command, but Christie got on the end of a loose ball in the 31st minute and set up the unmarked Robertson on the left, only for his rising shot from 20 to be blocked. (This is a brief piece.)