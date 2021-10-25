After losing the MLB All-Star Game due to state voting laws, Atlanta is gearing up to host the World Series.

The Atlanta Braves will play in baseball’s ultimate jewel—the World Series—just months after the MLB All-Star Game was moved out of their ballpark due to a slew of restrictive voting restrictions in Georgia.

The Atlanta Braves claimed the National League pennant on Saturday, defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Championship Series (NLCS) four games to two after winning Game 6 4-2.

Atlanta will now play in their first World Series since 1999, when they were swept in four games by the New York Yankees. They’ll play the Houston Astros, who beat the Boston Red Sox to win the American League title.

The Braves, on the other hand, will not have home-field advantage and will have to go to Houston for Games 1 and 2. This week, Atlanta will host Games 3 and 4 on Friday and Saturday, and if necessary, Game 5 on Sunday.

However, controversy may possibly erupt as a result of the scenario surrounding the MLB All-Star Game in 2021.

While the game and associated celebrations were originally scheduled to take place in Atlanta, the Georgia General Assembly enacted the Election Integrity Act of 2021, which would shortly change matters.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed the GOP-backed bill into law, which has been highly criticized for purportedly making it more difficult for blacks to vote, primarily through the implementation of onerous voter identification requirements.

Major League Baseball moved the All-Star Game from Atlanta’s Truist Park to Coors Field, the home of the Colorado Rockies, in protest of the law.

After multiple nationwide demonstrations and boycotts, a number of Georgia-based firms, including Delta Air Lines, Home Depot, and Coca-Cola, issued comments against the law.

President Joe Biden told ESPN that he “strongly supports” the MLB’s decision to relocate the game. The president, who is one of the bill’s fiercest opponents, has referred to it as “Jim Crow on steroids.” The Braves had declared at the time that they supported equal voting rights but were outraged by the league’s decision to move the All-Star Game.

"We regret that fans will not be able to see this event in because of [the voting law], which was neither our decision nor our proposal."