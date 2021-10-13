After losing the MLB All-Star Game due to state voting laws, Atlanta can now host the World Series.

After the Atlanta Braves were forced to relocate the 2021 MLB All-Star Game owing to a slew of restrictive voting restrictions in Georgia, it appears that baseball’s biggest event, the World Series, may end up in their backyard instead.

The Braves defeated the Milwaukee Brewers 5-4 on Tuesday to go to the NLCS, where they will meet either the San Francisco Giants or the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The winner of the NLCS will play the American League champion, either the Boston Red Sox or the Houston Astros, in the World Series.

So, while Major League Baseball (MLB) moved this year’s All-Star Game and related events such as the Home Run Derby out of Georgia, the World Series, the pinnacle of professional baseball, could wind up in Atlanta after all.

The debate began earlier this year when it was announced that the league’s 2021 All-Star Game, which was initially scheduled to take place at the Braves’ Truist Park, would instead be staged at Coors Field, home of the Colorado Rockies.

The MLB took the action in response to the Georgia State Legislature’s passage of the Election Integrity Act of 2021. The GOP-led bill, which has Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s support, has been panned for making it more difficult for minorities in the state to vote by enacting unduly tight voter identification laws.

One of the bill’s most fervent opponents, President Joe Biden, referred to it as “Jim Crow on steroids” and told ESPN that he would “strongly back” the MLB’s decision to relocate the game from Atlanta.

Apart from MLB, a number of other Georgia-based companies, including Home Depot, Coca-Cola, and Delta Air Lines, have issued statements condemning the bill following a series of statewide boycotts of their products and services.

The Braves said they were “very upset” by the decision to move the All-Star Game, but committed to promote voting rights in Georgia in a statement.

“We regret that fans will not be able to see this event in our city because of [the voting bill], which was neither our decision nor our proposal,” the team said. “The Atlanta Braves organization will continue to emphasize the value of equality. This is a condensed version of the information.