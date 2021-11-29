After losing Semien, the Yankees are still looking for a shortstop.

The New York Yankees were looking for a shortstop, and Marcus Semien appeared to be a viable option.

The All-Star player has allegedly reached an agreement with the Texas Rangers, so the 31-year-old is no longer on the table.

According to Jon Heyman of the MLB Network, the Yankees’ chase of Semien came to an end when they decided not to offer him a seven-year, $175 million contract.

The Rangers stepped in after New York backed down, and they appear to be on the verge of making it official, according to sources quoted in an ESPN article.

Semien signed a one-year contract with the Toronto Blue Jays. He’s now at second base. Despite the change, he was selected to his first All-Star Game in his nine-year career.

Semien was also given the 2021 Golden Glove Award and the 2021 Silver Slugger Award, which added to his joy.

He also placed third in the American League MVP voting, making him the first player in the last three years to have two top-three MVP finishes.

Despite Semien’s outstanding season, it appears that the Yankees were unable to sign him due to the high cost of signing him and the length of his contract.

In October, Yankees general manager Brian Cashman stated that the shortstop position was one that needed to be addressed in the offseason.

This arose when the Mets decided to transfer Gleyber Torres to second base near the close of the season, owing to his poor play.

Cashman will now have to focus on other shortstop free agents now that Semien is no longer available for New York.

Carlos Correa, Corey Seager, Javier Baez, and Trevor Story are among the names available.

Semien isn’t the only player with whom the Rangers are completing agreements. Jon Gray is another player who is nearing a deal, with a four-year deal worth $56 million on the table.

Outfielder Kole Calhoun has already signed a contract with Texas. According to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, the 34-year-old right fielder agreed to a one-year agreement worth $5.2 million.

Calhoun’s contract also contains a club option for the 2023 season.