After losing at Wimbledon, Victoria Azarenka gives a 13-word press conference.

Victoria Azarenka didn’t want to talk about her Wimbledon exit, giving a 13-word press conference.

On Court One, the 12th seed lost 7-6 (5) 3-6 6-4 to Romanian Sorana Cirstea, but she came through to speak to the press right away.

But it was evident she was only there out of necessity, since she gave no substantive responses to three queries.

“Not really,” the two-time Wimbledon semi-finalist said when asked whether she wanted to share her opinions on the match.

The next aspirant journalist tried to get her to talk about her performance, but she just said, “I need some more time to examine this.”

Azarenka was then asked about Cirstea, with the journalist implying that she is a tough opponent, but she did not elucidate and simply answered, “Yeah, she is.”

The press conference was then adjourned by the moderator.