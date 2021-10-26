After losing at Crown Jewel, ‘The Visionary’ gets an uncanny title shot.

Seth Rollins is a multiple-time world champion in professional wrestling, and it’s only a matter of time before he gets his hands on another gold-plated belt.

After losing to Edge at WWE Crown Jewel 2021, it appears that the script has been inverted, as “The Kingslayer” has established himself as the next top challenger following the events of WWE Raw on Oct. 25.

Big E was seeking for a new rival after the WWE Draft, which saw several stars switch brands.

Several Raw superstars showed up in the hopes of challenging the reigning WWE Champion.

Along with Rollins, Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, and Rey Mysterio made appearances to pitch themselves to Big E.

A ladder match was ordered because four stars wanted a chance at the gold. In the end, it was Rollins who triumphed, securing the opportunity to fight Big E for the WWE Championship.

@WWERollins has a rendezvous with fate… a future #WWEEChampionship Match versus @WWEBigE!

pic.twitter.com/VMR2LuORae #WWERaw

Following his loss to Edge, Rollins was told he was at the back of the line, which was a stunning turn of events.

Rollins had to defy the odds and ascend the ladder with destruction all around him.

As a result of Rollins’ departure, “The Rated-R Superstar” is expected to take a vacation for the time being and return at WrestleMania or SummerSlam next year.

That could change, but for the time being, the tough Hell in a Cell fight will most likely require the Hall of Famer to rest and heal.

It’s unclear whether Rollins will be able to wrest the WWE Championship from Big E. If he does, a fresh storyline may emerge after they meet.

However, regardless of how long this Big E vs. Rollins feud lasts, Edge might re-enter the picture and pursue “The Visionary” once more.

If Rollins wins the title again, Edge will have plenty of motive to go after his arch-nemesis with more stakes on the line.