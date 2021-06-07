The Washington Newsday
Joey Barton court case

After losing a match, Joey Barton harmed a rival manager in a tunnel brawl, according to the jury.

A jury has been told that former England international Joey Barton shoved over a rival manager after his team was defeated, causing him serious facial injuries.

On Monday, Barton, 38, was charged with attacking then-Barnsley manager Daniel Stendel in the Oakwell tunnel after the defendant’s Fleetwood team had beaten 4-2.

Tensions between the two teams were evident when they played earlier this season at Fleetwood, including a handshake between Barton and Stendel that the German manager “considered to be an intimidating gesture,” according to prosecutor Ian Goldsack, and they persisted into the encounter in Barnsley.

