After Liverpool’s win over Porto, Mohamed Salah cracks a joke at the Estadio do Dragao.

After thrashing Porto 5-1, Mohamed Salah quipped that Liverpool should play all of their home games at the Estadio do Dragao.

On Tuesday night, Salah and his teammates helped the Reds make it two wins in a row in the Champions League.

Curtis Jones was the star of the show, with Salah and Roberto Firmino both scoring a brace, and Sadio Mane netting a tap-in on the half-hour mark.

In recent Champions League seasons, the Estadio do Dragao has become a pleasant hunting ground for Jurgen Klopp’s team.

After winning their first tie 5-0 a few seasons ago, Liverpool has won the past three meetings between the two sides in Portugal 14-2 on aggregate.

Salah said after the game that there is no secret to his team’s outstanding form in the Portuguese capital.

When asked about his team’s performance, the attacker replied, “Yes, I think we dominated the game from the beginning and it’s a terrific result for us.”

“I believe we will now finish first in the group. It was a difficult game to play, but we dominated from the start, so it was a fantastic outcome.

“I believe we should hold our home games here! I’m not sure what the secret is, but we always try to give our all in every game.

“Most of the time, especially here, we’ve played well against them. We’ve scored a lot of goals, but the game is never simple from the start.

“We just try to give it our all, and we’ve been fortunate in every game to score early, which makes the game easier, so yes, we’re happy.”