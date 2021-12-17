After Liverpool’s win and Chelsea’s draw, Gary Lineker makes a Premier League prediction.

Liverpool and Manchester City, according to Gary Lineker, might overtake Chelsea in the Premier League title chase.

City put up a magnificent performance on Tuesday, defeating Leeds 7-0 to put a genuine marker in the title race.

Chelsea were held to a 1-1 draw by Everton, while the Reds came back from a goal down to overcome Newcastle 3-1 at Anfield.

Leaders City are now a point ahead of second-placed Liverpool, with Chelsea four points behind Pep Guardiola’s side after the latest round of fixtures.

Following Thursday’s results, Lineker resorted to social media to express his thoughts on the top three.

“The three-horse race is on the verge of becoming a two-horse race,” he tweeted.

During the last few weeks, Liverpool and City have been models of consistency, but Thomas Tuchel’s side is starting to slip.

The west London team has won only two of their previous five Premier League games, and has dropped from first to third place in the last two weeks.

All three teams are poised to return to action this weekend, with Liverpool visiting Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

When City takes on relegation-threatened Newcastle, they will also be on the road.

Meanwhile, Chelsea will go to Wolves in the hopes of resuming their winning ways.