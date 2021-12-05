After Liverpool’s win against Wolves, Mohamed Salah sends a frank title message.

Following Liverpool’s 1-0 victory over Wolves, Mohamed Salah gave a stark and direct warning regarding the Reds’ title aspirations.

The Reds squandered a slew of chances at Molineux, but Divock Origi scored in injury time to seal a crucial win that lifted them to the top of the Premier League for a brief period.

Chelsea’s shocking defeat against West Ham United allowed Liverpool to displace them as league leaders, which they dutifully accomplished. Manchester City, on the other hand, won 3-1 at Watford later in the day, putting them a point behind Pep Guardiola’s side.

The Reds, who were also defeated by the Hammers last month, have roared back, winning their past five games in all competitions.

Salah posted a simple but powerful message following the thrilling win over Wolves: “It’s in our hands.”

The Egyptian has been outstanding this season, providing the assist for Origi’s winner.

Salah has a total of 19 goals and eight assists this season, but he will miss the African Cup of Nations in January, so Liverpool will be without their talisman.

They will also be without Sadio Mane, and how they survive without two-thirds of their iconic front three could determine whether they win the title.

On Tuesday, Jurgen Klopp’s side travels to AC Milan in the Champions League.