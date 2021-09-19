After Liverpool’s win against Crystal Palace, Jurgen Klopp confirms his rotation plan.

Jurgen Klopp has pledged to keep rotating his Liverpool team, and thinks Thiago Alcantara will not be sidelined for long.

On Saturday, a Reds lineup that featured six changes, including £36 million centre-back newcomer Ibrahima Konate making his Premier League debut, defeated Crystal Palace 3-0 at Anfield.

Liverpool extended their unbeaten Premier League record to 15 games and went to the top of the standings thanks to goals from Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, and Naby Keita.

Trent Alexander-Arnold was set to start, but he became ill just hours before the game and was substituted by James Milner at right-back, while Joel Matip was left out of the 20-man squad entirely.

“We had to make the adjustments, it was clear,” Klopp said.

Trent didn’t feel right after breakfast this morning. We had intended to begin with him. Milly, on the other hand, performed a wonderful job, and I’m sure he liked that game today!

“Joel isn’t hurt or anything; we just left him out of the squad so he wouldn’t be risked if he came on.

“All of a sudden, a whole new last line, who had never played together before, and the midfield, I believe, had only played together once before. Let me put it this way: the front three knew each other.

“However, we had no choice. You could see how intense the game was, and we had to pay the price in the second half. We weren’t as clear as we had been; certainly, we scored goals, but we weren’t as clear as we had been (in our play).

“Crystal Palace put in an extra effort, bringing on more offensive players, chipping the ball in behind our full-backs, and forcing us to run a lot.

“We had to rely on skill, luck, or Ali to defend, but we accomplished it.”

Thiago, who had been a standout performance in midfield, was pulled off with a calf injury shortly after the hour mark.

Liverpool will now await a comprehensive examination of the injury, and Klopp thinks it will not be a lengthy layoff for the Spaniard, despite acknowledging that “the triumph is a little bit overshadowed.”

When Liverpool travels to Norwich on Tuesday, they are expected to make more changes.