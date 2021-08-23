After Liverpool’s win against Burnley, Roy Keane responds to Jurgen Klopp’s “wrestling” comments.

Jurgen Klopp’s allegations that the new Premier League rule revisions have gone too far have been rebuffed by Roy Keane.

The recent refereeing modifications, according to Klopp, have made the game more dangerous, but the former Manchester United captain disagrees.

Referees have been told to give fewer penalties and to wait for play to develop before awarding free kicks, while VAR officials have been instructed to employ thicker lines in offside decisions to assist the attacking teams.

Keane defended Burnley’s tactics at Anfield to Sky Sports after United’s Bruno Fernandes had a similar issue with a refereeing decision against Southampton.

“We all stated we liked the physical element of the game,” Keane explained.

“I overheard Klopp grumbling about the game the other day.

“You have to be physical when you’re playing against the best teams,” he continued.

“You have to disband teams. If you don’t, they have the potential to harm you, thus I would disagree.

“[Burnley] is a team with a lot of integrity. You must be physically active. That’s one of the aspects of the game that I enjoy.”

Sean Dyche’s team is known for its attacking style, and it’s fair to say that trying to defeat the Reds at their own game was not an option for the Lancashire side.

However, as fans pointed out on social media, there were other situations that looked to go unpunished by referee Mike Dean.

In a post-match interview with BT Sport, Klopp expressed his displeasure with Burnley’s performance, saying that fans should instead watch wrestling.

When asked about the physical battle posed by the Clarets front combination Ashley Barnes and Chris Wood, Klopp stated, “I’m not convinced we’re headed in the right route, it’s too hazardous.”

“I believe it began when we altered the regulations 20 years ago to protect the player; you have no control while you’re in the air, and I don’t believe that’s acceptable.

“There is only one message: let the game flow; no one knows what it implies. I’m not certain.

“I enjoy all of the decisions that favor the offensive team,” Klopp continued, “but we have to stick to protecting the players.”

“People are saying, “Summary is over.”