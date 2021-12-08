After Liverpool’s triumph over AC Milan, Rio Ferdinand claims Mohamed Salah is ‘out of order.’

Rio Ferdinand, a former Manchester United defender, remarked that Mohamed Salah’s goal-scoring form is “out of order.”

In the Champions League on Tuesday, the Liverpool attacker extended his stellar season by equalizing for the Reds against AC Milan, with Divock Origi scoring the game’s winner in the second half.

Salah now has 20 goals for the season, as he continues to establish himself as the best player on the planet.

In 15 Premier League appearances, Liverpool’s number 11 has 13 goals and nine assists, and he’s been in all six of the team’s Champions League group games, scoring seven times.

On BT Sport’s post-game coverage of Salah, Ferdinand was astounded by the Egyptian’s goal-scoring prowess, remarking on how he had overtaken some of the game’s legends.

He stated, ” “He obviously went to Chelsea and didn’t exactly light up the globe, which is why he had to pursue a new path to get to the level he is now.

“When you see [Lionel] Messi and [Cristiano] Ronaldo, when you see [Erling] Haalands and [Kylian] Mbappe, you know they’re superstars, and you know they’re going to be superstars.

“It wasn’t that with him from the start, but rather the way he’s evolved and developed into this player who can call games at will. It’s completely out of order to have 20 goals before the end of the year.” Michael Owen, a former Liverpool forward, was also on the BT Sport panel, and he pointed out several areas where Salah may improve.

“We’ve watched him almost learn on the job,” the ex-England striker explained. “Early in his Chelsea career, he was a horrible finisher, an average finisher, and he’s just become better and better.

“That, in my opinion, is repetition. He still has the instinctive aspect, which I believe he might improve on.

“In terms of nicking across a defender at the near post and things like that, I don’t think he has a lot of movement. But, in my opinion, his hardcore finishing has simply improved as a result of practice.”