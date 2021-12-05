After Liverpool’s triumph against Wolves, Gary Lineker admits to Divock Origi.

After Divock Origi’s game-winning goal for Liverpool, Gary Lineker praised the Belgian striker, saying he always scores “important” goals.

Origi was introduced by Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp with 22 minutes remaining in Saturday’s match against Wolves, and he netted a brilliant goal past Jose Sa deep into injury time.

The Belgium forward has made an impact from the bench during his time at Liverpool, and he did so again in what was his 100th substitute appearance for the club. The 2018/19 season was the perfect example of the difference Origi can make despite not starting many games, with goals against Everton and Newcastle United, as well as an all-important second goal in the 2019 Champions League final.

Lineker paid tribute to Origi, who is regarded as an Anfield hero by supporters, by recognizing what he offers to Jurgen Klopp’s club.

“Origi’s goals are always important, even if he doesn’t get many. “A last-gasp winner,” the former Leicester City striker tweeted.

Origi told liverpoolfc.com about Klopp’s message as he prepared to take the field against Wolves: “I wanted to stretch the defenders and play my qualities.” When I have the ball, I aim to be powerful and then go one-on-one to create danger.

“Today was a good day for me. I wanted to make the most of the space available to me, and obviously being able to score and assist the team is the most essential factor.”