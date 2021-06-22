After Liverpool’s transfer rebuff and Mohamed Salah’s injury, Philippe Coutinho’s choice alters everything.

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool team was on the verge of completing the puzzle.

But it could have been the first, long before the Reds’ manager took the reins at Anfield.

Klopp, in any case, required some persuasion.

Liverpool felt there was one man who could complete the new-look attack at the end of the 2016/17 season, after Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane had combined to great effect with Philippe Coutinho over the course of two seasons.

It wasn’t going to happen, unfortunately, after some intense flirtation.

“There is no assurance that you will play if you make the move,” said Germany international Julian Brandt, a long-time Liverpool target.

“I believe it is critical that I play a large number of games next season, which is a given here at Leverkusen.”

Klopp, like Mario Gotze the previous summer, had to go elsewhere for a replacement.

And, thanks to the efforts of Liverpool’s recruitment team, led by sporting director Michael Edwards, a name jumped to the top of the list: Roma’s Mohamed Salah.

“We watched Salah a lot and saw him a lot,” Klopp added. “The scouting department was all for it, and they wanted to do it even sooner so no one could step in!

“We were confident that he could assist us. They were really in my ear and on it: ‘Come on, come on, Mo Salah, he’s the solution!’ said Michael Edwards, Dave Fallows, and Barry (Hunter).

“It’s difficult to make an early decision when you have 20 guys on the table, all of them are different, but we were all sure about it, so we were able to make an early decision so we could actually acquire him.” He’s a fantastic person, a nice lad and a really good football player.”

There was good reason for Edwards to be championing Salah. Almost four years earlier, Liverpool had been keen to take the player, then only 21, from Swiss side Basel.

“Liverpool had wanted me for a number of months,” said the Egyptian. “They had opened talks in October 2013.

“Negotiations took a long time, because Basel rejected more than one offer. They felt the transfer fee was not that high. I was waiting for Liverpool because I really like Liverpool. I was eager to join them.

“But. Summary ends.