After Liverpool’s transfer deadline day, Alan Hutton has a contract theory for Jordan Henderson.

According to Alan Hutton, Liverpool announced Jordan Henderson’s new contract on deadline day to placate fans.

On August 31, the Reds manager signed a new four-year contract that would keep him at Anfield until 2025.

Former Rangers and Aston Villa defender Hutton believes the announcement was meant to alleviate any fan dissatisfaction after just making one signing this summer, bringing in centre-back Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig for a £36 million cost.

The 36-year-old believes Henderson’s commitment to the club is a terrific acquisition for Liverpool, but understands why fans may be upset by the lack of new arrivals, given Chelsea’s, Manchester United’s, and Manchester City’s recent signings of attacking talent to reinforce their frontlines.

“It seems a little bit as though they announced it knowing they weren’t going to bring anyone in,” Hutton remarked of Henderson’s contract news to Football Insider. So they reasoned that we should just announce the deal news.

“I think he’s a major player for them; he makes a huge difference,” says the coach. At the Burnley game, I saw him completely dominate the middle.

“He won’t score 15 goals or provide 15 assists for you, but he’ll do the dirty work and do it effectively.

“He keeps them moving up the pitch and keeps them ticking. You miss him when he’s not around because he’s a leader. It’s a wonderful signing, in my opinion.

“The fans are a little disappointed because there wasn’t much movement coming through the door.

“It was brilliant to sign Henderson to a long-term club deal, but when they saw all the other teams bringing in all that talent, they probably simply wanted a big name.”

Henderson, who turned 31 in June and was part of the England squad that reached the Euro 2020 final, didn’t play in the Reds’ opening day triumph at Norwich, but he did play against Burnley and Chelsea and is closing up on 300 Premier League games for the club.