After Liverpool’s tie, Mohamed Salah admits to Man City, “I wish I could say no.”

Mohamed Salah has agreed that a draw between Liverpool and Manchester City in the Premier League was a fair outcome.

In their penultimate league match before the October international break, the Reds had to settle for a point at Anfield.

Liverpool’s Sadio Mane scored the first goal, but the visitors’ Phil Foden equalized.

Salah scored his ninth goal of the season with a brilliant individual effort, but it would not be the game-winner as Kevin De Bruyne equalized late in the second half.

For all of the first half, Liverpool was under pressure from City, but they recovered brilliantly after the break to secure a hard-fought point.

Despite wishing he could say otherwise, Salah admits that the draw was a fair result for both teams.

When asked if a draw was the best result, Salah replied, “Yeah [draw is fair]I have to be fair.”

“They had a lot of chances and a lot of possession. I wish I had the ability to say no, but it’s only fair to say yes.

“They both had a lot of chances, so a draw is a fair result.”

Salah’s goal was his sixth in the Premier League this season, and his ninth overall, and it came in his seventh consecutive outing.

The Egyptian went on to describe his goal, admitting that he wished it had resulted in a significant Liverpool victory.

“I’ll have to keep an eye on it,” Salah added. “I have a vague recollection of it.

“It would be a little more special if we won the game, but it is what it is; it’s a fine goal, but nothing to write home about.”

Salah then went on to reveal what happened in the Liverpool dressing room at halftime after the Reds’ lackluster performance.

“I don’t know, I think they dominated the game from the start, and we suffered in the first half, but at least it was 0-0 when we struggled,” Salah added.

“We chatted in the locker room, and in the second half, we played well from the start, so yeah.”

“It’s hard, it’s hard when they keep the ball a lot,” he said, “but I think [in the]first half we didn’t play very well.”

