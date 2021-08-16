After Liverpool’s thrilling win against Norwich, give your player ratings.

With a dominant 3-0 win over newly promoted Norwich City, Liverpool made the perfect start to Premier League action.

At Carrow Road, Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino, and Mohamed Salah scored to give Jurgen Klopp’s side their first three points of the season.

Full-back Kostas Tsimikas replaced Andy Robertson in the starting lineup, with Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain both making their debuts.

Virgil van Dijk made his long-awaited return from injury, joining Joel Matip at the defense, following a 10-month layoff.

With the results in hand, we’d like to hear how well you thought each player played using our player ratings game.

Simply rate each player from the Reds’ starting XI and substitutes out of 10 using the sliders in the widget below.

You can also use the survey below to vote for your man of the match.