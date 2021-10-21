After Liverpool’s surprise signing, Jose Mourinho’s decision turns disastrous for Manchester United.

Many people were surprised when Liverpool revealed in May 2018 that they had signed a deal with Monaco to sign Fabinho, and not just because it came less than 48 hours after the Reds’ Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid.

For almost a year, the Brazilian had been linked with a move to Manchester United, but Liverpool’s interest had rarely been mentioned previous to his £39 million move to Anfield.

When asked about their rumored interest in June 2017, he even indicated he was open to a move to Old Trafford.

He told ESPN Brasil, “It’s a tempting invitation.” “I’d first consult with my agency, as well as Monaco, to ensure that everything is in order. But it’s a fantastic club, and I’d definitely consider joining.” However, Jose Mourinho, who had given Fabinho his debut at Real Madrid in 2013, decided against making such a move, preferring to buy a Premier League-proven, specialist holding midfielder instead.

While the 27-year-old has established himself as one of the top holding midfielders in the world for Liverpool, he was still a right-back when Mourinho first worked with him at the Bernabeu in 2017 and had only spent one season completely in the engine room.

In hindsight, it’s easy to mock such a move, given that Fabinho has helped Jurgen Klopp’s team win the Premier League, Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup, and European Super Cup since his arrival at Anfield.

When compared to the business Mourinho accomplished and the aims he prioritized instead, United’s decision to hire the Brazilian appears even more disastrous.

In the summer of 2017, United’s first choice for the position was Eric Dier, but Tottenham Hotspur refused to sell the England international. To add to the fun, the 27-year-old is now primarily a center-back for the North London club.

Following the failure of such a chase, Mourinho sought a reunion with Nemanja Matic, who was signed by United for £40 million from Chelsea.

But, despite the fact that such a problem position had not been remedied after a year, the Red Devils went back to the transfer market to bolster their midfield.

Fabinho was there once more. “The summary has come to an end.”