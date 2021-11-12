After Liverpool’s significant cause for concern, Jurgen Klopp was given a fortuitous break.

There is no such thing as a good time to lose a game. However, some situations are far more difficult to deal with than others.

And, according to the ancient adage, Liverpool’s defeat at West Ham United last Sunday, which thwarted ambitions to create a new club record of 26 games undefeated in all competitions, was particularly ill-timed, given the international break that followed.

The resulting void often allows defeat to linger, leading to longer and more forensic post-mortems, all while the participants are trying to make apologies as quickly as possible rather than be dispersed throughout the globe.

However, there’s every reason to assume that the Reds’ fortnight off could turn out to be the best thing that could have happened to them.

When looking at past accomplishments under the German’s instruction, there is evidence.

Liverpool’s recent success has often been built on long unbeaten runs, whether at a specific stadium, in a specific competition, or, as has been the case most lately, against anyone and everywhere.

And when those stretches have finally come to a conclusion, Klopp’s reaction hasn’t always been positive.

The most egregious example of this was when Burnley ended their 68-game unbeaten home Premier League record in January.

Liverpool subsequently went on to lose five consecutive top-flight games at Anfield, failing to score from open play until a 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa in April.

The Reds senior team had a 33-game unbeaten run the previous season, which was broken by the Academy side, who were representing the first team at the time, losing at Aston Villa in the League Cup but beating Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup.

The Reds’ unbeaten Premier League season was terminated against Watford, the Reds were knocked out of the FA Cup by Chelsea, and they then lost the return leg against Atletico Madrid.

The previous season, Klopp’s team only had one league setback, but it was pivotal in the form of Manchester City’s 2-1 victory. “The summary has come to an end.”