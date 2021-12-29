After Liverpool’s shocking loss to Leicester, Virgil van Dijk delivers a clear message: ‘There’s no purpose.’

Despite Liverpool’s sad 1-0 loss to Leicester City Sunday evening, Virgil van Dijk believes the Premier League title fight is far from over.

Jurgen Klopp’s side were unable to break down a haphazard Foxes defense and were punished for Mohamed Salah’s missed penalty in the first half.

Manchester City took a six-point lead at the top of the table as Ademola Lookman’s strike after half-time consigned the Reds to only their second loss of the season.

Liverpool will know there is minimal margin for mistake when contending for the Premier League title with Pep Guardiola’s side, having gone toe-to-toe with Pep Guardiola’s side in two of the last three seasons.

Despite Tuesday’s unlikely setback, Van Dijk remains optimistic about securing top spot for Klopp’s side, who are now halfway through the season.

“What are we to say? We are now in the month of December. The season is incredibly long. Anything can occur “The Dutch defense confirmed as much.

“You’ve seen it with Covid and injuries — a lot can happen in a short period of time. It’s pointless to compare us to [Manchester City], Chelsea, or the other teams in the area.” Van Dijk returned to the starting lineup against the Foxes on Tuesday after missing three games due to a positive Covid-19 result.

On his return to first-team action, the 30-year-old would have been hoping to help secure three points, but he admitted that the hosts were deserving winners on the night.

“I believe they [Leicester] deserved to win, but it was also due to us. I believe we struggled in the final third “After the full-time whistle, he told Amazon Prime.

“They successfully defended a large number of crosses. In general, it was a poor performance. Leicester didn’t generate much, but they looked threatening on the break, which is something they excel at.

“They deserve credit. We must examine ourselves and make improvements, which we shall do. It’s all part of the game.

“We’re going to give it our all till the very end. We created some fantastic opportunities, but today was not the day for them to be converted. We had a penalty miss, which occurs from time to time. However, it’s a letdown.”