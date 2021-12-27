After Liverpool’s resurgence, Jordan Henderson has noticed a few things about Tyler Morton.

After breaking into Jurgen Klopp’s senior squad this season, the 19-year-old academy graduate has started Liverpool’s last two games.

Morton made his first-team debut in September against Norwich City in the Carabao Cup, and has since gone from strength to strength, starting games in both the Premier League and the Champions League.

The Reds’ manager has also taken notice of the youngster’s progress.

“Tyler has been fantastic in recent months; I honestly believe he has developed,” Henderson told Liverpoolfc.com.

“He has obviously picked up on and listened to a lot of the players around him in training, and being among the lads in the dressing room and in training will undoubtedly benefit him.”

“And I think that has benefited him going into games; he has looked at ease and hasn’t seemed fazed in the least, and he has performed admirably.”

“So hopefully he’ll be able to keep doing it.” He’s a fantastic young man who has put in a lot of effort and I’m confident he has a bright career ahead of him.” Morton’s most recent first-team appearances have come in Fabinho’s absence at the base of a midfield trio, where he is a self-confessed box-to-box player.

Jurgen Klopp, a lifelong Liverpool supporter, praised Morton following his recent Champions League performance against AC Milan.

“His football intelligence was simply brilliant tonight,” the Reds manager stated. “You have time for wonderful stuff if you are technically on that level, which he obviously is, and you have such good orientation.” Morton, who signed a new contract with Liverpool at the start of the season, will be seeking to add to his seven appearances for the club.