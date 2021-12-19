After Liverpool’s red card, Tottenham Hotspur made Andy Robertson’s TV decision.

Spurs fans were furious with Liverpool defender Andy Robertson after a replay of his challenge on Emerson Royal was shown on the big screen at London Stadium during Sunday’s thrilling 2-2 draw.

Spurs were already enraged after claiming Dele Alli should have been given a penalty only moments before Robertson put Liverpool ahead 2-1.

Liverpool scored seconds later, and VAR overturned the goal due to Mohamed Salah’s handball.

However, the strike was granted, and Tottenham ultimately equalized with Son-Heung Min, before Robertson was sent off.

As a result of Jordan Henderson’s absence for Tottenham, Thiago Alcantara is accused of having a positive Covid test.

Harry Kane and Tottenham penalty VAR enrage Liverpool fans. According to the claim, referee Paul Tierney initially gave the Scottish left-back a yellow card, but after watching the film, he changed his mind and dismissed him.

As he walked off the field, Robertson was booed as a replay of the challenge was displayed on the big screen, with some supporters questioning why a terrible tackle from Harry Kane was not shown in the first half.

However, it is believed that the Premier League’s procedure is to exclusively reveal VAR overturns on large screens inside stadiums.