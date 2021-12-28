After Liverpool’s ‘problems,’ FSG has been urged to undertake a major mega-millions double transfer raid.

Liverpool should sign Erling Haaland and Jude Bellingham next summer, according to Phil Thompson.

Despite the fact that the Borussia Dortmund duo would be at the center of a bidding battle between Europe’s top teams, the Reds great still wants his former club to be in the mix.

Haaland has been linked with a move away from Dortmund at the end of the current season, with the 21-year-old striker having a provision in his contract that allows him to depart for a rumoured £68 million in the summer.

This season, the Norwegian has been in incredible form, netting 19 goals in his 16 games. Dortmund’s star has been linked with Real Madrid, Manchester City, and Chelsea.

Meanwhile, despite being only 18, Bellingham has already established himself as one of Europe’s most promising young midfielders and a key member of Dortmund’s squad.

With only a few days until the January transfer market opens, Thompson believes bringing in a midfielder will be the Reds’ lone addition.

“Things are going well for me,” he told Express Sport, “but we did have troubles in centre-mid with the youngsters.”

“Maybe someone from that area, because that’s where our team’s energy levels originate from. So there you have it.” However, the former Reds defender stated that he wants Liverpool to go all out next summer to recruit the aforementioned Dortmund stars.

“I’d like to think we’d save all of our money and hope for a huge signing in the summer,” he continued.

“I’d imagine you’d need more backup up front,” she says. “I believe that’s going to be a huge area where we need to make sure.”

“And I’d like to believe that we’ll be putting our hat in the ring for some of the major players who will be present.

“Haaland is one, as is Bellingham, who I believe will be a big star.

“I just want us to be asking questions, we need to be in there, and hopefully we’re conserving our money for a big one,” says the athlete.