After Liverpool’s Premier League record win, Klopp singles out a ‘Different Level’ star.

After the right-back struck a screamer in Liverpool FC’s record win in the Premier League on Thursday, Jurgen Klopp described Trent Alexander-shooting Arnold’s technique as a “another level” game.

Jonjo Shelvey scored a goal against his previous club Newcastle United just seven minutes into the first half. With a goal in the 21st minute, Diogo Jota equalized for the visitors. Four minutes later, the in-form Mohamed Salah extended Liverpool’s lead.

Liverpool’s late third-half goal from 25 yards made it 3-1, giving them their 2,000th Premier League victory, making them the first English team to do so. According to Opta Joe, Liverpool has now scored in each of their previous 32 games in all competitions, which is the greatest scoring streak in club history.

Alexander-goal Arnold’s was his second of the 2021-22 season, and he has a total of 10 assists in all competitions.

“It was the best long ball we’d played today, in my opinion! This is a completely insane ambition. His shooting style is on another level, and it’s fascinating to watch. Having the positivism and optimism to do it is, once again, the foundation for these kinds of ambitions. So, congratulations “Liverpool’s official website quoted Klopp’s comments in a post-match interview on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Alexander-Arnold, 23, said it took him five years to score a goal as “clean” as the most recent one.

“That’s what I’ve been waiting for for the past five years, to hit it clean like that. I’ve got a few from the box’s edge that I’ve dragged and stuff like that. That one’s mine, and it’s tucked up in the top corner. It was a flawless goal that effectively ended the game “Liverpool’s journalists were told by the right-back.

Liverpool is in second position with 40 points after 17 games in the 2021-22 Premier League season, one point behind leaders Manchester City. Chelsea were held to a 1-1 draw by their championship rivals, and as a result, Thomas Tuchel’s team has fallen behind in the title battle. City is four points ahead of the Blues.