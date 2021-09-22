After Liverpool’s loss, Daniel Farke admits to a dressing room brawl, saying, “This never happens again.”

Following Christos Tzolis’ penalty miss in Liverpool’s League Cup triumph over the Canaries on Tuesday night, Norwich City manager Daniel Farke admitted he had words with him in the changing room.

The Reds were up 1-0 thanks to Takumi Minamino’s early goal before Conor Bradley pulled down Dimitris Giannoulis soon before halftime.

Tzolis stepped up to take the penalty after an on-field dispute with Adam Idah over who would take it, but his effort was saved by Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher.

And, after the game, Farke confirmed that the 19-year-old was not the designated taker, expressing his disappointment at the mistake and revealing that he’d already taken steps to ensure it didn’t happen again.

Farke told Sky Sports, “It’s not significant, I don’t want to speak about this topic.” “He has apologized, so everything is fine.”

“When you choose to deal with young athletes, you acknowledge that mistakes will be made. It will never happen again, believe me, after our chat.

“No, he wasn’t on the paper (as the taker).” It was a huge blunder. Listen up, young man, he helped make it, and this is what happens: incredible feeling and excitement. Young players frequently make poor decisions.

“I’m a little irritated. My other players were completely unaware that he should take penalties once more. I really like this man, and I think he’ll be a key contributor for us in the future.

“In general, he gave a fantastic performance, but believe me when I say that in the dressing room, it is evident that this will never happen again and that he has already made the mistake.

“Believe me, we’ll make sure he doesn’t make the same mistake twice.”