After Liverpool’s goal, Sadio Mane made a direct request to Crystal Palace.

Sadio Mane said he’d ‘love’ to play Crystal Palace every weekend as he resumed his goal-scoring run against the Eagles.

Mane became the first player in Premier League history to score in nine consecutive games against the same opponent, a streak that began at the start of the 2017/18 campaign.

The only occasion the 29-year-old has failed to score against Crystal Palace since joining Liverpool in 2016, was during Liverpool’s 4-2 victory at Selhurst Park in the 2016/17 season.

During his time at Southampton, Mane had a strong record against the Eagles, scoring three times in four outings against the London club.

After scoring his 100th goal for Liverpool versus Palace, the Senegalese winger remarked that it would be “wonderful” to face them every week in the Premier League.

“It’s a blessing that I’ve been able to score so many goals against Palace. The three points were the most significant. The right spot at the right time. “I am fortunate and content,” he told the BBC.

“I’d like to express my gratitude to all of the supporters, the club, and the staff. I am nothing without them.

“I’d love to play Crystal Palace,” he says. I am fortunate. It would be fantastic if they could be played every weekend.

“I’m always thinking it’s doable in my thoughts. I’ll keep trying and trying till I succeed.”

On Saturday afternoon, Mane helped Jurgen Klopp’s side deliver another message to the rest of the division.

Liverpool took advantage of Manchester City’s goalless draw with Southampton to reclaim first place in the Premier League.

Many have projected that this year’s title race will be one of the tightest in recent memory, a notion that Mane endorsed when he assessed the Reds’ main rivals.

“I believe people are correct in predicting Manchester City, Chelsea, and Manchester United for the title,” he stated.

“We will do our best and perform at that level.”