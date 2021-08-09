After Liverpool’s friendly win, Dejan Lovren sends a message to Mohamed Salah.

Dejan Lovren, a former Liverpool defender, was impressed by Mohamed Salah’s pre-season performance against Athletic Bilbao on Sunday afternoon.

Jurgen Klopp chose the Egyptian forward in his starting lineup to face the La Liga club, with Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane shining in attack.

Aside from the many alert observers inside Anfield, Lovren was another person keeping a careful eye on things.

On his Instagram account, the Zenit St Petersburg defender posted a photo of Salah staring into the distance before of kick-off, with the caption: “I know you are looking for me. @mosalah, I’m keeping an eye on you.”

Despite chasing a fresh opportunity abroad last summer, the duo remained close during their time together at Anfield, and Lovren is still friends with the prolific forward.

Lovren has had a good start in Russia, assisting Zenit in winning the league and two Russian Super Cups.

The Croatian defender told The Athletic about his choice to quit Liverpool and the impact it had on his bond with Salah: “It was difficult since I had a life there with the kids going to school.

“My wife and I had our routines. And, of course, when you have friends like me and [Mohamed] Salah, you’re disappointed that you’re leaving.

“However, you recognize that that is a part of football. You are bound to change clubs at some point during your football career. It was something I agreed to. I moved on swiftly since I was focused on my next task with Zenit right away.”