After Liverpool’s ’embarrassment,’ Rio Ferdinand asks Manchester United a question.

Liverpool sent shockwaves through the football world on Sunday evening when they humiliated Manchester United 5-0 in front of their own fans.

At Old Trafford, Jurgen Klopp’s side ran wild in the first half, and the game was finished at the break with Liverpool leading 4-0.

Rio Ferdinand, a former Manchester United defender, spoke out against what happened at Old Trafford, highlighting the differences between his former club and the Reds.

What Roberto Firmino did for Manchester United fans following their thumping by Liverpool

On Sunday, the ex-United defender, like everyone else associated with the club, was startled as Liverpool thrashed them in the first half.

Ferdinand offered his thoughts on the game before delving deeper into his analysis on his YouTube show, Vibe with Five.

“It was an embarrassment,” Ferdinand said after the Reds opened up a seven-point lead over Manchester United. I was there when Manchester City thrashed us 6-1 at home.

“But in a couple of weeks, we’d have an identity to fall back on.” This is the team’s challenge; they’re trying to figure out who they are and what their identity is.” “These are the questions; you watch the game and say to yourself, “What are we doing?” Much has been made of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side’s dismal performance, but it’s worth noting how good Liverpool were in showing up to Old Trafford as if it were any other stadium.

During Klopp’s time at Liverpool, the Reds have struggled to stroll into Old Trafford and produce a result that reflects the disparity in talent between the two teams.

In an injury-plagued season, Manchester United ended ahead of Liverpool, but the Reds showed their supremacy over their closest rivals on Sunday, and it became evident very immediately that United are not on the same level as Liverpool, Chelsea, or Manchester City.