After Liverpool’s draw, Adam Lallana explains Jordan Henderson’s change.

Adam Lallana, a midfielder for Brighton, has described the tactical decision that helped his team earn a 2-2 draw against Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday afternoon.

After 30 minutes, the Reds were 2-0 up and could have added a third, but the Seagulls rallied back and grabbed a goal back before halftime.

On 65 minutes, Brighton equalized through Leandro Trossard, who was assisted by Lallana.

The former Liverpool midfielder lauded his team’s determination to come back from a deficit and detailed a tactical move that allowed him to keep Henderson quiet in the second half.

He told the Brighton and Hove Independent, “Fantastic game and I’m sure for the neutral it was a terrific watch.” “You assume it’s going to be one of those days when you’re down 2-0.”

“While VAR came to the rescue when we were faffing around with it, there was a momentum shift.” We rode our luck a little, but we also had chances right before the post.

“There was belief, and we began to play, and we scored.” We told them to believe at halftime, and the second half was fantastic.

“We irritated them by passing the ball around the back.” We switched tactics, and I went man to man on Hendo [Jordan Henderson] in the first half because he was controlling the game too much.” On 77 minutes, Lallana was replaced by Pascal Gross to a standing ovation from both sets of supporters.

The 33-year-old spent six years with Liverpool before joining Brighton after his contract expired in July of last year.

It was his first appearance in front of the Anfield faithful since his departure, and he addressed an emotional message to fans after the game, calling the club as his “second home.”