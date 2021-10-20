After Liverpool’s double, Arsene Wenger claims Mohamed Salah.

Arsene Wenger, the former Arsenal manager, has praised Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah as the best attacking player in the world right now.

The Egyptian striker has ten goals in ten games for the Reds this season, raising optimism that his strikes can propel Jurgen Klopp’s team to the Premier League crown.

Salah has scored two spectacular solo goals in Liverpool’s previous two games, against Manchester City and Watford, demonstrating that he is close to matching his sensational form from last season, when he scored 44 goals.

As the Reds take on Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday evening, the 29-year-old will be anxious to add to his total and strengthen his claim for the famous Ballon d’Or trophy.

“He’s fantastic, top class sure, and certainly the best striker in the world at the moment because he scores goals no one else can score,” Wenger said before of the Group B match.

“To dribble past people like that in such a short space, you have to play street football.”

“He has a lot of self-assurance and is quite creative.”

“Overall, I believe he is very intelligent, because intelligence is an indication of players who are continually improving.”