After Liverpool’s departure from the Champions League, rivals seek to entice Michael Edwards.

After quitting Liverpool, Michael Edwards could be on the verge of landing his next position.

Edwards’ ten-year stay at Anfield will come to an end next summer when his contract expires, as stated last month.

Edwards will leave Liverpool at the conclusion of the season after opting not to extend his current contract.

The 42-year-old joined the Reds in November 2011 and has since become a crucial factor in their recruitment as well as helping to build a squad that has won four major titles under Jurgen Klopp.

Julian Ward, the club’s associate sporting director, will take over as Edwards’ replacement once he leaves.

Real Madrid has approached Edwards about becoming their new sporting director, according to the Independent.

Real are preparing to change their transfer policy, according to the source, with the goal of prioritizing the recruitment of up-and-coming stars over big names.

Over the last five years, Edwards has played a vital part in Liverpool’s transfer business, assisting in the maximization of new player value for money.

Newcastle United were rumored to be interested in signing Edwards, but this was swiftly rejected.

According to the Independent, while Edwards turned down the opportunity to join Newcastle, this does not appear to be the case with Real Madrid.