After Liverpool’s demolition of Everton, Mohamed Salah responds with four words to the Ballon d’Or rejection.

Mohamed Salah, a Liverpool midfielder, has given a brief assessment of his Ballon d’Or ranking.

The Reds forward was one of 30 nominees for the prestigious prize, which will be presented on Monday night in Paris.

Salah’s night, however, was cut short as Lionel Messi won the prize for a record seventh time.

Salah came in seventh position with 121 votes, behind players like Jorginho, N’Golo Kante, and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Salah was asked about reaching sixth in the overall rankings by Amazon Prime after Liverpool’s Premier League triumph against Everton on Wednesday night.

Salah, not wanting to delve into too much detail, simply shook his head and replied, “I have no opinion.”

With his two goals against Everton in the Merseyside derby, Salah now has 19 goals in all competitions and 13 in the Premier League.

Salah went into greater depth about Liverpool’s victory, describing what Jurgen Klopp said to him and the rest of the team before the game.

“The manager’s message was that they’re going to play physically strong and go after every ball 100 percent,” Salah stated.

“All we had to do was play our game, keep the ball, and create chances, which we did.”