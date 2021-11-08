After Liverpool’s defeat, Michail Antonio says to Virgil van Dijk, “All we had to do was win.”

West Ham United’s game strategy of putting Alisson under pressure from set-piece scenarios paid off as David Moyes’ team lost 3-2 to Liverpool on Sunday afternoon, according to Michail Antonio.

Early in the game, the Hammers took the lead thanks to a corner kick that the Reds’ goalie failed to claim after being mobbed by players inside the penalty area.

The goal was awarded to the hosts after a VAR check for a probable foul on the Brazil international. The official ruling was that there was no misconduct, and the goal was awarded to the hosts.

West Ham’s third goal came from a corner kick, with Kurt Zouma jumping highest inside the area as the Hammers once again exploited their aerial threat.

After the game, Antonio stated that Moyes’ men had a clear idea of how to attack the Reds and had carried it out to perfection.

The former Nottingham Forest striker said, “The whole objective was to stick it right on the keeper and we’ve simply challenged.”

“We could see how they were struggling with the ball coming in on them, and all we had to do was keep it away from Virgil. We were able to make it work today.

“We have to give credit where credit is due to the coaching staff. They look at the vulnerabilities and strengths of each squad we go up against, and we devise different strategy for different games.

“The plan today was to go right for the goalie, but no one marked me for the keeper today, so I’m there to block him and make sure he can’t get it. Then you witnessed what occurred today: objectives.” Despite failing to score, the 31-year-old guaranteed that Liverpool’s Joel Matip and Virgil van Dijk had a rough day at the workplace.

Antonio addressed Sky Sports about the difficulties he faces while facing the Reds’ defensive duo: “It was a task. They’re two powerful centre-halves who are always ready for a battle.

“It’s certainly one of the most difficult games I’ve played this season, so it’s a good thing I only have to play them once more. This is the type of game.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”