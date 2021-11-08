After Liverpool’s defeat, Alisson and the 11-goal truth are unavoidable.

On Sunday evening, Liverpool suffered their first defeat of the season, losing 3-2 to David Moyes’ West Ham United.

The Reds were not their normal selves, with several players falling short of their regular standards both on and off the field.

Alisson Becker, in particular, appeared to be having some difficulties, with an own-goal in the fourth minute setting the tone for the rest of his game.

Although it is debatable if the Brazilian goalie was fouled when he allowed a straight goal from a corner, his overall shot-stopping did not appear to be as polished as normal.

In the 67th minute, Pablo Fornals scored from a one-on-one position; the Spaniard scored with his weaker foot, and it was a situation that Alisson would normally dominate.

Kurt Zouma scored a header from a corner seven minutes later, his effort slipping past Alisson’s hands as he attempted to prevent the chance by spreading wide.

Based on his historical performances for the Reds, it is realistic to assume that Alisson will usually perform at a higher level when it comes to preventing opponents from scoring.

Despite a setback on Sunday, the 29-year-old should be towards the top of the list of Liverpool players who are overdue for a bad day at work.

Alisson has been a key player for Jurgen Klopp this season, making crucial one-on-one saves against Manchester City, Crystal Palace, and Burnley, to mention a few.

According to post-shot Expected Goals, the South American has stopped 11.1 goals above expectation in the Premier League since transferring to Anfield from AS Roma.

Post-shot Expected Goals is a metric that measures a goalkeeper’s ability to stop shots. Saving more than expected implies above-average performance, whilst saving less than expected shows below-average performance.

Alisson’s statistics indicate that he has improved since joining Liverpool. He’s been a vital safety net between the pipes for the Reds on numerous occasions.

For comparison, Ederson has saved 6.4 goals more than expected since joining Man City, while Jordan Pickford has only saved 1.1 goals more than expected in four-and-a-half years.