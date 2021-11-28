After Liverpool’s comeback, Micah Richards makes a point to Andy Robertson.

Andy Robertson, according to Micah Richards, demonstrated why he is Liverpool’s first choice left-back during the Reds’ 4-0 win over Southampton on Saturday.

Fans and analysts wondered if Kostas Tsimikas had climbed ahead of Robertson in Jurgen Klopp’s pecking order after starting the Reds’ games against Porto and Arsenal.

But against the Saints, the Scotland international put in a vintage display, putting up the first of Diogo Jota’s two goals.

Before halftime, Thiago scored a third to put Liverpool in perfect control, and Virgil van Dijk completed the win with a wonderful volley from Trent Alexander-corner Arnold’s just after the interval.

Former Manchester City defender Richards praised Robertson’s performance, claiming it dispelled any questions about who Klopp preferred at left-back.

“Tsimikas has played outstandingly well, but Robertson demonstrated today why he’s number one,” Richards stated on BBC Match of the Day after the Reds’ performance.

“Everything about his game was fantastic; he exudes so much energy from beginning to end.”

“He’s got a lot of variety in his game; he doesn’t just play the simple pass.” He was too much for them to handle.

“This was a performance that proved I’m still one of the league’s finest defenders.” “A great performance from a great player.” Robertson joined Liverpool for £10 million from Hull City in the summer of 2017, and since then, the 27-year-old has made 191 appearances for the Reds, scoring five goals and providing 40 assists.