After Liverpool’s Champions League draw, Andy Robertson joins Inter Milan.

Andy Robertson was overjoyed when Liverpool were drawn against Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League last 16 – it had always been his ambition to play at the San Siro.

The Reds were drawn against RB Salzburg in the first round, however due to a series of errors in the first round, the draw had to be redone, throwing Jurgen Klopp’s side against the Serie A leaders.

Despite the fact that Liverpool appears to have been dealt a worse draw on paper, Robertson is looking forward to playing in one of Italy’s most renowned stadiums.

The 27-year-old was on the bench for Liverpool’s last group game against AC Milan last week, but he should have a chance to start now.

In the future years, the San Siro will be replaced by a new stadium, and Robertson was thrilled to be given another chance to perform at the renowned site.

“The draw is now complete, and it’s a thrilling one,” he remarked.

“I was on the bench last week, so I was able to go, but the San Siro is a place I’ve wanted to play in since I started professional football.”

“It’s a legendary stadium with incredible facilities.”

“I appreciated being able to be there and soak it all in after going last week, but hopefully by February I’ll be able to be on the pitch and enjoy it even more.”

Liverpool’s group matches against AC Milan, according to Robertson, will serve as useful preparation for when they face their city rivals.

In September, the Reds defeated AC Milan 3-2 at Anfield before completing the double at the San Siro in early December.

Liverpool finished the group stage with a perfect record of six wins from six games, and they will be confident going into the match against Inter considering their recent European form.

“The two Milan clubs are slugging it out at the top of the league, and they’re both neck-and-neck,” Robertson continued.

“We’ve played against AC in the group stages, and they were a tough opponent.”

"It was a very difficult game for me to play in the home leg." They performed.