After Liverpool’s advantage was squandered against Brentford, Jurgen Klopp made a “crazy” statement.

After a 3-3 draw with Brentford on Saturday night, Jurgen Klopp bemoaned Liverpool’s lack of cutting edge and inability to defend long balls.

However, in what he termed as a “wild game” at the Brentford Community Stadium, the Reds boss believes Thomas Frank’s Bees were well deserved of the point.

Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah goals cancelled out Ethan Pinnock’s first-half opener, while Liverpool were pegged back twice in the second half by the hosts.

Before the substitution, Vitaly Janelt made it 2-2. After Curtis Jones had made it 3-2, Yoane Wissa grabbed a share of the spoils inside the final 10 minutes.

Klopp was delighted with what he saw in the final third at times, but bemoaned a slew of late-game squandered chances for Salah, Jota, and Sadio Mane.

Klopp commented at the end of the game, “It was a chaotic game.” “Offensively, I’m ecstatic.

“I thought we played some of our greatest football of the season at times, and we had excellent chances against a well-organized team, and they are well-organized.

“They’re fantastic, but we had a lot of trouble tonight with the long balls.

“I’m not happy with how we started the game; that’s how we gave up the goals, and we were in a position where we needed to be lot more organized.

“It’s not easy, but we could have been more composed in winning the small challenges here and there to ensure there was no room for scoring.”

“But we responded extremely well; in the second half, we controlled the gaps, we wanted to play, and we were in a phase when we were playing our best football when they equalized.

“Mohamed Salah’s 2-1 was fantastic, and Fabinho’s pass was fantastic.

“Curtis Jones’ third goal was fantastic, but because we didn’t finish the game, the door remained open, and they took advantage of it.

“They were able to stay in the game. And you can generally control the game when you play that well, but we couldn’t tonight.

“Their goalkeeper chipped balls in beyond our last line, and they did a great job with it, and we couldn’t control it.”

“Obviously, that complicated things.”

