After Liverpool’s absence, James Milner aims a Wilfried Zaha dig at Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, who deputized at right-back against Crystal Palace on Saturday, has received a cheeky dig from James Milner.

The Reds beat their opponents 3-0 at Anfield, but the pre-match battle between Wilfred Zaha and James Milner was a talking point among fans.

Milner has stepped in for Alexander-Arnold on several occasions, including once against Palace, when the Reds defeated them 4-3 in January 2019.

Jurgen Klopp confirmed the 22-year-absence old’s before of kick-off: “It was one [team change]we weren’t expecting.”

“Trent wasn’t feeling well this morning, so we had to send him home. But, to be clear, it isn’t Covid.”

The Reds won their fourth league game of the season thanks to goals from Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, and Naby Keita, although the scoreline seemed a touch harsh on Patrick Vieira’s side, who caused Liverpool a number of issues at times.

Many consider Zaha to be one of the league’s most dangerous strikers, and Milner was asked how he found out he’d be facing the Ivory Coast international after the game.

He told the club’s website, “Trent is definitely going to receive some roasting for that.” “It’s a case of Zaha-itis or something!”

“It was maybe three, two-and-a-half hours before the game,” says the narrator. But that’s what we’ve planned for, and the training has been completed so that anyone can be ready at any time. When I’m needed, that’s my job.”

Ibrahima Konate made his competitive debut with Virgil van Dijk in the heart of the defence, with Kostas Tsimikas replacing Andy Robertson.

As the match schedule tightens, Klopp will continue to rotate his team in the coming weeks.

“We’re getting into that stage now where you have a game every three days and the manager changes a lot,” Milner continued.

“It’s difficult, but it’s difficult for everyone. We’re used to it now, but maybe we can maintain our momentum and continue to produce results.”