After Liverpool’s 2-2 draw with Man City, Gary Neville makes a daring Man of the Match prediction.

Liverpool and Manchester City were unable to separate themselves at Anfield on Sunday, drawing 2-2 in the Premier League.

So much so that even Gary Neville couldn’t choose between Mohamed Salah and Phil Foden for man of the match.

Sadio Mane gave Liverpool the lead in the second half, assisted by Salah, but Foden equalized 10 minutes later.

Foden had been causing Liverpool difficulties throughout the game, and the 21-year-old had beaten James Milner on several occasions.

Soon later, the Reds were back in front, and a sensational Salah goal maintained their lead.

The Egyptian threaded his way past the City defense before drilling his shot into the far corner from a tight angle.

It wasn’t without a retort, as Kevin de Bruyne equalized for the visitors with just under 10 minutes remaining.

Following the match, Liverpool no longer leads the table, as Chelsea moved ahead of the Reds following their win over Southampton on Saturday.

At the top of the Premier League table, only four points separate Chelsea in first place and Brentford in seventh.

Salah was once again a star performance, scoring six league goals and scoring in six of Liverpool’s seven matches so far.