After Liverpool’s 2-2 draw, Thomas Tuchel accepts Reece James’ red card but questions the referee.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has questioned referee Anthony Taylor’s decision to dismiss Reece James against Liverpool.

In first-half injury time, James was sent off for a deliberate handball on the goalline while attempting to save Sadio Mane’s close-range strike.

After falling behind to a Kai Havertz header, Mohamed Salah scored the penalty kick to secure the Reds a 1-1 draw at Anfield.

While Tuchel understood Taylor’s decision, he was unhappy about how swiftly it was made.

“Double punishment is usually extremely difficult and may be a game-breaker,” Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho remarked. “However, it is the rule.

“In general, I don’t like early red cards. It detracts from the enjoyment of the game. Nobody wants to watch it for 45 minutes; they want to see a professional game.

“I don’t like it even while I’m seeing it on TV. But, at the moment, I don’t have a solution or a better concept.

“I understand the decision in and of itself. I’m not saying it was a bad call, but I didn’t appreciate how the referee looked at it; he only looked at the image, which showed a clear contact, and therefore it was a clear contact.

“We saw the entire movement on our iPads on the bench, and we noticed there was a deflection, a little distance from the hip to his arm, and his arm was not in an abnormal position.

“I’ve heard referees say it’s not a sanctionable offense. I would have preferred a longer deliberation, however the referee may have reached the same conclusion regardless.

“We have to live with it, and I can live with it, that the referee has to make some decisions in the moment.”

Chelsea lost N’Golo Kante to injury at halftime, but their ten men held on to beat Liverpool and extend their unbeaten run at Anfield to 12 games.

Tuchel was also pleased with his team’s defensive commitment, despite having only 33% possession in the second half.

“Can there be any more difficult obstacles than going down a man and taking N’Golo Kante off at the same moment at half-time?” he said.

“The summary comes to an end.”