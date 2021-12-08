After Liverpool’s 2-1 win, Jurgen Klopp praises a player with “exceptional” soccer knowledge.

In Liverpool FC’s 2-1 Champions League triumph over AC Milan on Tuesday, Jurgen Klopp praised Tyler Morton, saying the teenage midfielder had “amazing” soccer understanding and brain.

Liverpool’s 19-year-old has now started two consecutive Champions League games. During the 2021-22 season, the English midfielder has made five appearances for Liverpool’s first team.

“I don’t want to complicate his life any further by playing for a club like Liverpool at such a young age in a game like this with a performance like this, so I believe we should all calm down – although it was really excellent today.” And it was a great pleasure to watch the youngster play, and the football knowledge, the football intelligence he displayed tonight was absolutely outstanding,” Klopp said following Liverpool’s victory in Italy.

Morton defended “extremely” effectively, according to the German manager, and he gelled well with Takumi Minamino and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

“If you’re technically at that level – which he is, certainly – and you have such a good orientation, you may sometimes find time to do nice things.” That’s exactly what he did last night. In addition, he and the other boys did an outstanding job of defending. “I have to say, what Oxlade and Taki performed in these half-spaces was very outstanding,” Klopp remarked.

On Tuesday, Fikayo Tomori pushed AC Milan ahead after 28 minutes, but Mohamed Salah equalized for Liverpool in the 36th minute. Salah’s seventh goal in the Champions League this season gave the Reds their most goals in a European competition’s group stage. Overall, it was Salah’s 20th goal of the season, making him the only Liverpool player since Ian Rush to record 20 goals in five consecutive seasons.

Divock Origi scored the winning goal for Liverpool once again, continuing his strong form this season. It was also his first goal in the Champions League since scoring in the 2018-19 final.

Origi scored an injury-time winner in Liverpool’s previous match, a Premier League match against Wolves, to give the Reds three precious points.

Liverpool played effectively as a team against AC Milan, according to Origi, who was named UEFA Player of the Match.

"It was a lovely evening. We had a good time. I believe we performed admirably as a unit.