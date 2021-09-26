After Liverpool was ‘punished’ in the Premier League, Curtis Jones outlines Jurgen Klopp’s goal.

Curtis Jones is motivated to maintain having an impact for Liverpool in order to repay boss Jurgen Klopp’s faith in him.

In the Reds’ midweek win against Norwich City, the 20-year-old made his 50th appearance for the club, and he was kept in the starting lineup against Brentford.

Jones put Liverpool 3-2 up in the match yesterday evening with a devastating long-range shot, bolstering his case for a place in the starting lineup.

The Reds’ Academy graduate was replaced seconds later, but he has stated that he will continue to give his all whenever he is given the chance to play.

“I’ve been on the pitch twice, starting both times, and I’ve felt sharp. So I’ll do my best to keep going,” he replied.

“Of course, it’s still early. The gaffer is backed up by a capable crew. The only thing I can do is show up and give it my all.”

Jones’ extraordinary effort did not prove to be the game-winner, as Thomas Frank’s team scored late to preserve a point.

Prior to yesterday’s draw, the Premier League newcomers had already made an impression in their long-awaited return to the top flight of English football, with victories over Arsenal and Wolves.

Brentford’s refusal to surrender despite being the underdogs is to be expected at this level, with Jones acknowledging that Liverpool was forced to pay for not giving it their all.

He told liverpoolfc.com, “I’m upset that we never came away with all three points, and we’ll surely be going for them in the next game.”

“We came here and played well, but they’re also a fantastic team, so I thought a draw was fair. They’re a very excellent team that was difficult to play against, so congratulations to Brentford.

“It’s the Premier League, after all, and the teams are all good,” he says. If you don’t give it your all, you’ll be punished.”