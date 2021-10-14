After Liverpool reports, Lille president Renato Sanches admits that he has already negotiated a transfer.

Renato Sanches will be able to leave Lille if a ‘major club’ offers him a contract, according to Lille president Oliver Letang.

Following his strong performances at Euro 2020, the Portuguese midfielder was linked with a move to Liverpool last December and again this summer, at a time when Gini Wijnaldum had already left.

A number of other clubs were rumoured to be interested in signing the former Benfica midfielder, but an injury suffered at the start of the season ended any ambitions of a move away from France.

It’s unclear whether prominent European clubs would rekindle their interest in the 24-year-old in the January window, though Lille have made their position on Sanches clear ahead of the market reopening.

Letang highlighted the circumstances that would allow Lille to profit from the Portugal international to BFM Lille.

“I have previously communicated with him that if a big club makes an approach, Renato will be able to depart,” he stated.

“We’ll see what happens, but for the time being, he’s with us – and he’s content.”

“We saw he was able to display an interesting level of performance upon his return from injury at the end of the season, as well as at the Euros with Portugal,” Lille’s president continued.

On October 3, Sanches made his comeback against Marseille, coming on as a late substitution in the last minutes of the game.

His two-month layoff due to injury came to an end with this.

He has a contract with Lille that runs until 2023.